TABLE-U.S. Sept producer prices fall 0.1 pct
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Sept producer prices fall 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

Sept Aug Sept13/12 July Finished Goods -0.1 0.3 0.3 unch Less Food, Energy 0.1 unch 1.2 0.1 Consumer Foods -1.0 0.6 1.4 unch Energy Goods 0.5 0.8 -2.7 -0.2 Finished Goods Index(X) 197.3 198.1 N/A Residential NatGas(W) 1.0 -1.7 8.4 -3.9 Gasoline -0.1 2.6 -9.8 -0.8 Heating Oil 6.0 -5.7 -6.0 2.4 Tobacco Products(X) unch unch 3.0 unch Passenger Cars 0.3 -0.5 -1.4 -1.1 Capital Equipment 0.3 -0.1 0.9 unch Pharmaceutical Preps -1.5 0.2 5.1 1.0 Intermediate Goods 0.1 unch -0.5 unch Less Food, Energy 0.1 0.2 0.9 -0.3 Manufact Materials unch 0.2 -0.3 -0.4 Construction Materials 0.4 0.2 2.0 unch Intermed.Energy Goods 0.3 0.6 -4.3 0.3 Crude Goods 0.5 -2.7 0.3 1.2 Less Food, Energy(Y) -1.0 -0.4 -6.4 -0.3 Food/Feedstuffs -0.4 -4.2 -4.5 -1.1 Nonfood Materials 1.0 -1.8 3.4 2.7 Energy Materials(Z) 2.0 -2.7 9.8 4.0 Petroleum(X) 3.3 -1.2 7.9 10.6 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Sept. producer prices: +0.2 pct

U.S. Sept. year-over-year producer prices: +0.6 pct

U.S. Sept. producer prices ex-food/energy (core): +0.1 pct

U.S. Sept. year-over-year core producer prices: +1.2 pct

NOTE:

The September report was delayed from Oct. 11 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

