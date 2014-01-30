FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
January 30, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

01/25/14 348,000 333,000 N/A N/A

01/18/14 329,000-R 332,250-R 2,991,000 2.3

01/11/14 325,000 335,250 3,007,000-R 2.3

01/04/14 330,000 349,000 3,022,000 2.3

12/28/13 345,000 358,750 2,861,000 2.2

12/21/13 341,000 348,750 2,817,000 2.2

12/14/13 380,000 343,750 2,932,000 2.2

12/07/13 369,000 330,250 2,877,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Jan. 18 from 326,000

Four-Week Average: Jan. 18 from 331,500

Continued Claims: Jan. 11 from 3,056,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.020 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 354,604 JAN 25 WEEK FROM 414,311 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,445,204 JAN 18 WEEK FROM 3,505,642 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
