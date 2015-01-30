FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Q4 employment costs rise 0.6 pct
January 30, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Q4 employment costs rise 0.6 pct

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Dec14 Sep14 Prev Dec14 Sep14 Prev Dec13 Total Compensation 0.6 0.7 0.7 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.0 Wages and Salaries 0.5 0.8 0.8 2.1 2.1 2.1 1.9 Benefit Costs 0.6 0.6 0.6 2.6 2.4 2.4 2.2 State/Local Govt 0.6 0.5 0.5 2.0 2.1 2.1 1.9 Goods-Producing 0.7 0.6 0.6 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.9 Service-Producing 0.5 0.7 0.7 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.0 Private Industry 0.6 0.7 0.7 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.0 Employment Cost Index Dec14 Sep14 Prev

(2005=100) 122.9 122.2 122.2

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Dec14 Dec13 Wages and Salaries 2.2 2.1

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q4 employment cost index +0.6 pct

