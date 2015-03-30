FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. Feb personal income rises 0.4 pct
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. Feb personal income rises 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Feb Jan Dec Nov Personal Income 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.4 Wages/Salaries 0.3 0.6 0.1 0.8 Disposable Income 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.3 Personal Consumption 0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.4 Durables -1.0 0.4 -1.4 1.5 Nondurables 0.4 -2.5 -1.1 -0.4 Services 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.5 Saving Rate, pct 5.8 5.5 4.9 4.4

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Feb Jan Dec Nov Personal Consumption -0.1 0.2 0.1 0.5 Durables -1.1 0.7 -0.9 2.2 Nondurables unch -0.1 0.1 0.6 Services 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.3 Disposable Income 0.2 0.9 0.5 0.5

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Feb Jan Dec Nov PCE Price Index 0.2 -0.4 -0.2 -0.2

0.1708 -0.4339 -0.2339 -0.1584 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 unch 0.1

0.1340 0.0795 0.0065 0.0546 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 -0.5 -0.3 -0.2 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 unch unch unch

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

Feb Jan Dec Nov PCE Price Index 0.3 0.2 0.8 1.2 Core PCE Price Index 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.4 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch -0.1 0.6 1.0 Mkt-based Core Index 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.2

Current Dollars, in billions

Feb Jan Dec Nov Personal Income 15,131 15,072 15,011 14,962 Wages/Salaries 7,670 7,646 7,599 7,589 Disposable Income 13,320 13,266 13,204 13,164

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Feb Jan Dec Nov Manufacturing 792 792 786 790 Service Industries 5,138 5,117 5,082 5,070 Government 1,236 1,234 1,231 1,230 Proprietors’ Income 1,392 1,399 1,411 1,396 Farm 52 59 65 61 Nonfarm 1,340 1,340 1,346 1,336 Personal Consumption 12,105 12,094 12,122 12,142 Durables 1,315 1,328 1,323 1,342 Nondurables 2,599 2,589 2,655 2,685 Services 8,192 8,176 8,144 8,115

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

Feb Jan Dec Nov Personal Consumption 11,159 11,167 11,145 11,137 Durables 1,448 1,464 1,455 1,468 Nondurables 2,396 2,395 2,399 2,397 Services 7,341 7,337 7,319 7,303 Disposable Income 12,278 12,249 12,139 12,074

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. personal income +0.3 pct

U.S. Feb. personal spending +0.2 pct

U.S. Feb. core pce price index +0.1 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
