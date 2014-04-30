TABLE-U.S. Q1 employment costs rise 0.3 pct

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Mar14 Dec13 Prev Mar14 Dec13 Prev Mar13 Total Compensation 0.3 0.5 0.5 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.9 Wages and Salaries 0.3 0.5 0.5 1.6 1.9 1.9 1.6 Benefit Costs 0.4 0.6 0.6 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.4 State/Local Govt 0.5 0.7 0.7 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 Goods-Producing 0.5 0.5 0.5 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.0 Service-Producing 0.2 0.6 0.6 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.8 Private Industry 0.3 0.5 0.5 1.7 2.0 2.0 1.9 Employment Cost Index Mar14 Dec13 Prev

(2005=100) 120.5 120.1 120.1

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Mar14 Mar13

Wages and Salaries 1.7 1.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q1 employment cost index +0.5 pct

NOTES:

On April 28, the department issued annual benchmark revisions for the past five years, and new seasonal factors for 2014, resulting in changes to previously published data.