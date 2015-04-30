TABLE - U.S. March personal income unchanged

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Mar Feb Jan Dec Personal Income unch 0.4 0.3 0.3 Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.3 0.6 0.1 Disposable Income unch 0.5 0.4 0.3 Personal Consumption 0.4 0.2 -0.3 -0.2 Durables 1.8 -1.0 0.1 -1.4 Nondurables 0.6 0.3 -2.6 -1.1 Services 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.3 Saving Rate, pct 5.3 5.7 5.4 4.9

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Mar Feb Jan Dec Personal Consumption 0.3 unch 0.2 0.1 Durables 2.0 -1.1 0.3 -0.9 Nondurables 0.2 -0.1 -0.3 0.1 Services unch 0.2 0.3 0.2 Disposable Income -0.2 0.3 0.8 0.5

Mar Feb Jan Dec PCE Price Index 0.2 0.2 -0.5 -0.2

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

Mar Feb Jan Dec PCE Price Index 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.8 Core PCE Price Index 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch unch -0.1 0.6 Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.2

Current Dollars, in billions

Mar Feb Jan Dec Personal Income 15,133 15,127 15,060 15,011 Wages/Salaries 7,682 7,666 7,642 7,599 Disposable Income 13,317 13,316 13,255 13,204

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Mar Feb Jan Dec Manufacturing 791 791 791 786 Service Industries 5,149 5,136 5,114 5,082 Government 1,237 1,236 1,234 1,231 Proprietors’ Income 1,388 1,389 1,397 1,411 Farm 42 50 57 65 Nonfarm 1,346 1,340 1,340 1,346 Personal Consumption 12,161 12,107 12,086 12,122 Durables 1,334 1,311 1,325 1,323 Nondurables 2,609 2,594 2,587 2,655 Services 8,217 8,203 8,175 8,144

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

Mar Feb Jan Dec Personal Consumption 11,193 11,163 11,163 11,145 Durables 1,471 1,443 1,459 1,455 Nondurables 2,394 2,390 2,392 2,399 Services 7,359 7,357 7,341 7,319 Disposable Income 12,258 12,277 12,242 12,139

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. March personal income +0.2 pct

U.S. March personal spending +0.5 pct

U.S. March core pce price index +0.2 pct