TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

04/25/15 262,000 283,750 N/A N/A

04/18/15 296,000-R 285,000-R 2,253,000 1.7

04/11/15 295,000-R 283,000-R 2,327,000-R 1.7

04/04/15 282,000 282,500 2,275,000 1.7

03/28/15 267,000 285,250 2,308,000 1.7

03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,327,000 1.7

03/14/15 293,000 305,250 2,413,000 1.8

03/07/15 293,000 303,250 2,399,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: April 18 from 295,000; April 11 from 294,000

Four-Week Average: April 18 from 284,500; April 11 from 282,750

Continued Claims: April 11 from 2,325,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 290,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.300 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 250,815 APRIL 25 WEEK FROM 279,797 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,278,090 APRIL 18 WEEK FROM 2,389,905 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
