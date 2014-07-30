TABLE - U.S. Q2 GDP rises 4.0 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis’ seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:

Q2-A Q1 2013 GDP 4.0 -2.1 2.2 Final Sales of Dom. Product 2.3 -1.0 2.2 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 2.8 0.7 1.9 PCE price index 2.3 1.4 1.2 Core PCE price index 2.0 1.2 1.3 Mkt-based PCE price index 2.3 1.2 1.1 Core Mkt-based index 1.9 1.0 1.2 GDP price index 2.0 1.3 1.5 Implicit Deflator 2.0 1.3 1.5 Consumer Spending 2.5 1.2 2.4

Durable Goods 14.0 3.2 6.7

NonDurable Goods 2.5 0.0 1.9

Services 0.7 1.3 1.9 Business Investment 5.5 1.6 3.0 Structures 5.3 2.9 -0.5 Equipment 7.0 -1.0 4.6 Intellectual property/software 3.5 4.6 3.4 Housing Investment 7.5 -5.3 11.9 Exports 9.5 -9.2 3.0 Imports 11.7 2.2 1.1 Government Purchases 1.6 -0.8 -2.0 Federal -0.8 -0.1 -5.7 State and Local 3.1 -1.3 0.5 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:

Q2-A Q1 2013 GDP 15,985.7 15,831.7 15,710.3 Final Sales of Dom.Product 15,871.5 15,782.6 15,636.7 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 16,345.2 16,231.7 16,057.9 Consumer Spending 10,910.5 10,844.3 10,699.7

Durable Goods 1,400.2 1,355.0 1,319.0

NonDurable Goods 2,356.7 2,341.9 2,322.6

Services 7,177.3 7,165.4 7,073.1 Business Investment 2,079.1 2,051.5 1,990.6 Structures 447.6 441.9 421.7 Equipment 991.4 974.8 947.2 Intellectual property/software 642.3 636.8 624.1 Housing Investment 494.2 485.3 488.4 Business Inventory Change 93.4 35.2 63.5 Farm 4.4 2.2 7.6 Nonfarm 90.0 33.3 55.2 Net Exports Goods/Svcs -470.3 -447.2 -420.4 Exports 2,073.4 2,026.9 2,019.8 Imports 2,543.7 2,474.1 2,440.3 Govt. Purchases 2,880.0 2,868.5 2,894.5 Federal 1,115.3 1,117.8 1,145.3 State and Local 1,763.7 1,750.2 1,748.4 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd).

The department also revised profits of U.S. corporations through the first quarter of 2014.

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.

Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q1‘14 (Prev) 2013 (Prev) From current production -9.4 -9.1 4.2 4.6 Corporate income taxes 13.5 6.4 4.3 -3.7 After Tax Profits -16.3 -13.0 4.1 6.9

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast for Advance Q2:

+3.0 pct for GDP

+2.0 pct for Final Sales

+1.8 pct for Implicit Deflator

+1.9 pct for Core PCE price index

+2.0 pct for PCE price index

NOTES:

The July 30 report reflects annual benchmark revisions to U.S. GDP from 1999 through the first quarter of 2014.

The department will issue U.S. second quarter corporate profits on August 28.

Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now calculated separately. Software is now a part of the “Intellectual property products,” which also include research and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic originals, BEA said.