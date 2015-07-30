TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/25/15 267,000 274,750 N/A N/A
07/18/15 255,000 278,500 2,262,000 1.7
07/11/15 281,000 282,500 2,216,000-R 1.6
07/04/15 296,000 279,250 2,216,000 1.6
06/27/15 282,000 275,000 2,327,000 1.7
06/20/15 271,000 273,750 2,265,000 1.7
06/13/15 268,000 277,000 2,249,000 1.7
06/06/15 279,000 278,750 2,225,000 1.7
Continued Claims: July 11 from 2,207,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 270,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.212 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 230,430 JULY 25 WEEK FROM 262,949 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,248,140 JULY 18 WEEK FROM 2,253,476 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available