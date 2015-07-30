FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

07/25/15 267,000 274,750 N/A N/A

07/18/15 255,000 278,500 2,262,000 1.7

07/11/15 281,000 282,500 2,216,000-R 1.6

07/04/15 296,000 279,250 2,216,000 1.6

06/27/15 282,000 275,000 2,327,000 1.7

06/20/15 271,000 273,750 2,265,000 1.7

06/13/15 268,000 277,000 2,249,000 1.7

06/06/15 279,000 278,750 2,225,000 1.7

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: July 11 from 2,207,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 270,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.212 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 230,430 JULY 25 WEEK FROM 262,949 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,248,140 JULY 18 WEEK FROM 2,253,476 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
