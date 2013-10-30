TABLE-U.S. Sept CPI rises 0.2 pct

Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

Sept Aug July June May Sept13/12 All Items 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.1 1.2 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.7 Energy 0.8 -0.3 0.2 3.4 0.4 -3.1 Food and Beverages UNCH 0.1 0.2 0.2 -0.1 1.4 Food UNCH 0.1 0.1 0.2 -0.1 1.4 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 234.149 233.877 233.596 233.504 232.945 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

Sept Aug July June May Sept13/12 Housing 0.3 0.1 UNCH 0.2 0.3 2.2 Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.4 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.3 3.0 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.3 0.1 N/A N/A 2.2 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.7 -0.4 -0.6 0.1 0.7 3.5 Household Furnishings/Operations UNCH -0.1 -0.4 0.2 UNCH -0.8 Apparel -0.5 0.1 0.6 0.9 0.2 0.8 Transportation 0.4 -0.2 0.5 1.9 0.1 -1.6 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.1 -0.1 -0.1 UNCH -0.1 0.6 New Vehicles 0.2 UNCH 0.1 0.3 UNCH 1.2 Gasoline 0.8 -0.1 1.0 6.3 UNCH -7.5 Medical Care 0.3 0.6 0.2 0.4 -0.1 2.4 Prescription drugs 0.2 0.8 0.5 0.5 -0.6 0.4 Recreation-V -0.1 UNCH UNCH -0.1 0.2 0.2 Education/Communication-V 0.1 -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.5 Tobacco 0.1 0.4 1.4 0.1 UNCH 3.2 Commodities 0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.0 -0.1 -0.7 Services 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 2.4 Airline Fares 0.5 -3.1 -1.3 -1.7 2.2 0.8 CPI-W 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.2 1.0

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Sept Aug Prev Sept13/12

-0.1 0.5 0.4 0.9

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Sept CPI +0.2 pct

U.S. Sept CPI year-over-year +1.2 pct

U.S. Sept CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Sept CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct

U.S. Sept CPI unadjusted index level 234.22

U.S. Sept Real Earnings +0.2 pct

NOTES:

The September data was delayed from Oct. 16 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

N/A-not available