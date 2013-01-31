TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rose in latest week

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

01/26/13 368,000 352,000 N/A N/A

01/19/13 330,000 351,750 3,197,000 2.5

01/12/13 335,000 360,000 3,175,000-R 2.5

01/05/13 375,000 366,750 3,228,000 2.5

12/29/12 367,000 359,000 3,169,000 2.5

12/22/12 363,000 360,000 3,236,000 2.5

12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000 2.5

12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: Jan. 12 from 3,157,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 19, the latest period for which data are available:

Florida 1,157

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 24 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 19, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Pennsylvania -12,625

Texas -10,448

North Carolina -9,287

New York -7,379

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 350,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.176 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 366,596 JAN 26 WEEK FROM 437,025 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,656,964 JAN 19 WEEK FROM 3,711,030 PRIOR WEEK