FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Q4 employment costs rose 0.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Q4 employment costs rose 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Dec12 Sep12 Prev Dec12 Sep12 Prev Dec11 Total Compensation 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.0 Wages and Salaries 0.3 0.3 0.3 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.4 Benefit Costs 0.6 0.8 0.8 2.5 2.6 2.6 3.2 State/Local Govt 0.4 0.3 0.3 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.3 Goods-Producing 0.6 0.7 0.7 1.5 1.7 1.7 2.5 Service-Producing 0.5 0.3 0.3 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.9 Private Industry 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.2 Employment Cost Index Dec12 Sep12 Prev (2005=100) 117.9 117.3 117.3

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Dec12 Dec11 Wages and Salaries 1.7 1.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q4 employment cost index +0.5 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.