TABLE-U.S. Q4 employment costs rose 0.5 pct

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Dec12 Sep12 Prev Dec12 Sep12 Prev Dec11 Total Compensation 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.0 Wages and Salaries 0.3 0.3 0.3 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.4 Benefit Costs 0.6 0.8 0.8 2.5 2.6 2.6 3.2 State/Local Govt 0.4 0.3 0.3 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.3 Goods-Producing 0.6 0.7 0.7 1.5 1.7 1.7 2.5 Service-Producing 0.5 0.3 0.3 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.9 Private Industry 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.2 Employment Cost Index Dec12 Sep12 Prev (2005=100) 117.9 117.3 117.3

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Dec12 Dec11 Wages and Salaries 1.7 1.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q4 employment cost index +0.5 pct