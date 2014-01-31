TABLE-U.S. Q4 employment costs rise 0.5 pct

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.
Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
3 months ended: 12 months ended:
Dec13 Sep13 Prev Dec13 Sep13 Prev Dec12 Total Compensation 0.5 0.4 0.4 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.9 Wages and Salaries 0.6 0.3 0.3 1.9 1.6 1.6 1.7 Benefit Costs 0.6 0.7 0.7 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.4 State/Local Govt 0.7 0.4 0.4 1.9 1.7 1.7 1.9 Goods-Producing 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.5 Service-Producing 0.5 0.4 0.4 2.0 1.8 1.8 1.9 Private Industry 0.5 0.4 0.4 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.8 Employment Cost Index Dec13 Sep13 Prev
Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Dec13 Dec12 Wages and Salaries 2.1 1.7
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
Q4 employment cost index +0.4 pct