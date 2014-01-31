FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Q4 employment costs rise 0.5 pct
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Q4 employment costs rise 0.5 pct

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Dec13 Sep13 Prev Dec13 Sep13 Prev Dec12 Total Compensation 0.5 0.4 0.4 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.9 Wages and Salaries 0.6 0.3 0.3 1.9 1.6 1.6 1.7 Benefit Costs 0.6 0.7 0.7 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.4 State/Local Govt 0.7 0.4 0.4 1.9 1.7 1.7 1.9 Goods-Producing 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.5 Service-Producing 0.5 0.4 0.4 2.0 1.8 1.8 1.9 Private Industry 0.5 0.4 0.4 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.8 Employment Cost Index Dec13 Sep13 Prev

(2005=100) 120.1 119.5 119.5

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Dec13 Dec12 Wages and Salaries 2.1 1.7

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q4 employment cost index +0.4 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
