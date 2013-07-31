TABLE-U.S. Q2 employment costs rise 0.5 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Jun13 Mar13 Prev Jun13 Mar13 Prev Jun12 Total Compensation 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.7 Wages and Salaries 0.4 0.5 0.5 1.7 1.6 1.6 1.7 Benefit Costs 0.4 0.6 0.1 2.2 2.4 1.9 2.1 State/Local Govt 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.6 Goods-Producing 0.4 0.4 0.3 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.3 Service-Producing 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.9 Private Industry 0.6 0.4 0.3 1.9 1.9 1.7 1.8 Employment Cost Index Jun13 Mar13 Prev

(2005=100) 119.0 118.4 118.2

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Jun13 Jun12 Wages and Salaries 1.9 1.8

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q2 employment cost index +0.4 pct