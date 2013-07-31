FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Q2 employment costs rise 0.5 pct
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-U.S. Q2 employment costs rise 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Jun13 Mar13 Prev Jun13 Mar13 Prev Jun12 Total Compensation 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.7 Wages and Salaries 0.4 0.5 0.5 1.7 1.6 1.6 1.7 Benefit Costs 0.4 0.6 0.1 2.2 2.4 1.9 2.1 State/Local Govt 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.6 Goods-Producing 0.4 0.4 0.3 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.3 Service-Producing 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.9 Private Industry 0.6 0.4 0.3 1.9 1.9 1.7 1.8 Employment Cost Index Jun13 Mar13 Prev

(2005=100) 119.0 118.4 118.2

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Jun13 Jun12 Wages and Salaries 1.9 1.8

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q2 employment cost index +0.4 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
