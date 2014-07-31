TABLE-U.S. Q2 employment costs rise 0.7 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Jun14 Mar14 Prev Jun14 Mar14 Prev Jun13 Total Compensation 0.7 0.3 0.3 2.0 1.8 1.8 1.9 Wages and Salaries 0.6 0.3 0.3 1.8 1.6 1.6 1.7 Benefit Costs 1.0 0.4 0.4 2.5 2.1 2.1 2.2 State/Local Govt 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.8 Goods-Producing 0.4 0.5 0.5 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.0 Service-Producing 0.8 0.2 0.2 2.1 1.8 1.8 1.8 Private Industry 0.8 0.3 0.3 2.0 1.7 1.7 1.9 Employment Cost Index Jun14 Mar14 Prev

(2005=100) 121.4 120.5 120.5

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Jun14 Jun13 Wages and Salaries 1.9 1.9

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q2 employment cost index +0.5 pct