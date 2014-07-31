FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

07/26/14 302,000 297,250 N/A N/A

07/19/14 279,000-R 300,750-R 2,539,000 1.9

07/12/14 303,000 309,250 2,508,000-R 1.9

07/05/14 305,000 312,000 2,508,000 1.9

06/28/14 316,000 315,250 2,586,000 2.0

06/21/14 313,000 314,500 2,575,000 2.0

06/14/14 314,000 312,250 2,568,000 2.0

06/07/14 318,000 315,500 2,559,000 1.9

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: July 19 from 284,000

Four-Week Average: July 19 from 302,000

Continued Claims: July 12 from 2,500,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 301,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.495 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 257,210 JULY 26 WEEK FROM 287,049 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,520,936 JULY 19 WEEK FROM 2,563,164 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.