TABLE-U.S. Q2 employment costs rise 0.2 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.
Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
3 months ended: 12 months ended:
Jun15 Mar15 Prev Jun15 Mar15 Prev Jun14 Total Compensation 0.2 0.7 0.7 2.0 2.6 2.6 2.0 Wages and Salaries 0.2 0.7 0.7 2.1 2.6 2.6 1.8 Benefit Costs 0.1 0.6 0.6 1.8 2.7 2.7 2.5 State/Local Govt 0.6 0.5 0.5 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.0 Goods-Producing 0.7 0.5 0.5 2.3 2.1 2.1 1.9 Service-Producing 0.1 0.6 0.6 2.0 2.7 2.7 2.1 Private Industry 0.0 0.7 0.7 1.9 2.8 2.8 2.0 Employment Cost Index Jun15 Mar15 Prev
Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Jun15 Jun14 Wages and Salaries 2.2 1.9
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
Q2 employment cost index +0.6 pct