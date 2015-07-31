FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Q2 employment costs rise 0.2 pct
July 31, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Q2 employment costs rise 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Jun15 Mar15 Prev Jun15 Mar15 Prev Jun14 Total Compensation 0.2 0.7 0.7 2.0 2.6 2.6 2.0 Wages and Salaries 0.2 0.7 0.7 2.1 2.6 2.6 1.8 Benefit Costs 0.1 0.6 0.6 1.8 2.7 2.7 2.5 State/Local Govt 0.6 0.5 0.5 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.0 Goods-Producing 0.7 0.5 0.5 2.3 2.1 2.1 1.9 Service-Producing 0.1 0.6 0.6 2.0 2.7 2.7 2.1 Private Industry 0.0 0.7 0.7 1.9 2.8 2.8 2.0 Employment Cost Index Jun15 Mar15 Prev

(2005=100) 123.8 123.6 123.6

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Jun15 Jun14 Wages and Salaries 2.2 1.9

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q2 employment cost index +0.6 pct

