TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
#Market News
December 31, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

12/27/14 298,000 290,750 N/A N/A

12/20/14 281,000R 290,500R 2,353,000 1.8

12/13/14 289,000 298,750 2,406,000R 1.8

12/06/14 295,000 299,500 2,378,000R 1.8

11/29/14 297,000 299,000 2,520,000 1.9

11/22/14 314,000 294,250 2,372,000 1.8

11/15/14 292,000 287,750 2,323,000 1.8

11/08/14 293,000 285,750 2,333,000 1.8

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 290,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.375 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS RISE TO 390,087 DEC 27 WEEK FROM 340,816 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FALL TO 2,352,984 DEC 20 WEEK FROM 2,478,305 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
