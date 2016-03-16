FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore seeks to sell Australia coal trains for over $750 mln
March 16, 2016 / 11:38 PM / a year ago

Glencore seeks to sell Australia coal trains for over $750 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 17 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc said on Thursday it has put its coal train fleet in Australia, called GRail, up for sale, hoping to fetch more than A$1 billion ($755 million) in a hot market for infrastructure as it looks to cut debt.

“Glencore is confident of fetching a sale price of above A$1 billion based on recent infrastructure sales in Australia,” the company’s Australian spokesman, Francis De Rosa, said.

That estimate is based on the fact that the business had A$100 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and recent infrastructure sales in Australia have fetched between 11 and 15 times EBITDA.

$1 = 1.3263 Australian dollars Reporting by Sonali Paul

