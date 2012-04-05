FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. March ICSC retail sales up 4.1 pct vs year agao
April 5, 2012 / 4:16 PM / in 6 years

TABLE-U.S. March ICSC retail sales up 4.1 pct vs year agao

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. comparable chain store sales rose
4.1 percent in March from a year earlier, the International
Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday.  	
    Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's 	
figures.   	
    Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:   	
YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE    MARCH  FEB    JAN    DEC    NOV    OCT
Total comparable        4.1    4.1    2.7    3.5    2.8    3.7
Total less drug store   6.8    6.7    5.1    4.0    3.2    4.1 	
--------------------------------------------------------------
Apparel                 8.4    6.6    2.7    2.9    0.8    0.0 	
Department              5.9    3.8    2.2    3.4    0.2    1.8 	
Luxury                  8.1    9.3    6.2    8.0    6.5    4.5 	
Discount                8.0    7.5    4.9    3.1    2.3    3.2 	
Drug                   -4.4   -2.3*  -3.0    1.3    1.8    2.7 	
Wholesale clubs         6.0    8.0    8.0    7.0    9.0    9.0 	
--------------------------------------------------------------  	
Total store sales       6.1    6.6    7.0    4.6    3.8    5.0 	
Number of retailers      22     22     23     25     24     25  	
 *Updated figure from ICSC

