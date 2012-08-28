FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-US chain store sales +0.5 pct last week-ICSC
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-US chain store sales +0.5 pct last week-ICSC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The International Council of Shopping Centers and Goldman Sachs on Tuesday released the following seasonally adjusted weekly data on U.S. chain store retail sales. WEEK ENDING INDEX 1977=100 YEAR/YEAR CHANGE WEEKLY CHANGE

(percent) (percent) Aug 25 538.4 3.4 0.5 Aug 18 535.9 3.1 -1.5 Aug 11 544.0 3.6 -0.3 Aug 4 545.5 2.4 0.0

ICSC Research said it expects August same-store sales to rise between 1.0 and 1.5 percent.

The ICSC weekly U.S. retail chain store sales index is a joint publication between ICSC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It measures nominal same-store sales, excluding restaurant and vehicle demand, and represents about 75 retail chain stores.

