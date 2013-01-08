FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-US chain store sales -4.2 pct last week-ICSC
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-TABLE-US chain store sales -4.2 pct last week-ICSC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Jan 8 (Reuters) - The International Council of Shopping Centers and Goldman Sachs on Tuesday released the following seasonally adjusted weekly data on U.S. chain store retail sales. WEEK ENDING INDEX 1977=100 YEAR/YEAR CHANGE WEEKLY CHANGE

(percent) (percent) Jan 5 534.2 4.0 -4.2 Dec 29 557.6 2.7 0.6 Dec 22 554.0 3.2 0.7 Dec 15 550.2 3.5 4.3

ICSC Research said it expects January same-store sales to rise by about 3 percent excluding drug store sales.

The ICSC weekly U.S. retail chain store sales index is a joint publication between ICSC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It measures nominal same-store sales, excluding restaurant and vehicle demand, and represents about 75 retail chain stores.

