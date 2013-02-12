RPT-TABLE-US chain store sales -2.5 pct last week-ICSC

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The International Council of Shopping Centers and Goldman Sachs on Tuesday released the following seasonally adjusted weekly data on U.S. chain store retail sales. WEEK ENDING INDEX 1977=100 YEAR/YEAR CHANGE WEEKLY CHANGE (percent) (percent) Feb 9 516.8 2.1 -2.5 Feb 2 530.0 2.6 2.4 Jan 26 517.8 2.0 -1.0 Jan 19 523.2 3.2 -1.5 ICSC Research said it expects February same-store sales to rise by about 3.5 percent excluding drug store sales. The ICSC weekly U.S. retail chain store sales index is a joint publication between ICSC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It measures nominal same-store sales, excluding restaurant and vehicle demand, and represents about 75 retail chain stores.