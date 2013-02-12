FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-US chain store sales -2.5 pct last week-ICSC
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-TABLE-US chain store sales -2.5 pct last week-ICSC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The International Council of Shopping
Centers and Goldman Sachs on Tuesday released the following
seasonally adjusted weekly data on U.S. chain store retail
sales. 
WEEK ENDING  INDEX 1977=100  YEAR/YEAR CHANGE  WEEKLY CHANGE 
                                 (percent)         (percent)
Feb  9          516.8             2.1                -2.5
Feb  2          530.0             2.6                 2.4
Jan 26          517.8             2.0                -1.0
Jan 19          523.2             3.2                -1.5     
   ICSC Research said it expects February same-store sales to
rise by about 3.5 percent excluding drug store sales.
   The ICSC weekly U.S. retail chain store sales index is a
joint publication between ICSC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It
measures nominal same-store sales, excluding restaurant and
vehicle demand, and represents about 75  retail chain stores.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.