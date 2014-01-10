FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A 'mostly demographic' drop in US labor force -Fed's Bullard
January 10, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

A 'mostly demographic' drop in US labor force -Fed's Bullard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - James Bullard, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said on Friday the overall decline in the U.S. labor force is “mostly demographic” and thus unlikely to bounce back strongly.

The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one, fell 0.2 percentage point to 62.8 percent in December, returning to the more than 35-year low hit in October.

“What we’re seeing is demographic in nature and not cyclical,” Bullard told a luncheon of bankers here.

