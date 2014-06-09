Fed bought $970 mln Treasuries maturing Feb 2036 - May 2044

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - Below are the results of the Federal Reserve's purchase of Treasuries on Monday, as posted on the New York Federal Reserve's web site. Operation Date: 06/09/2014 Operation Type: Outright Coupon Purchase Release Time: 10:15 AM Close Time: 11:00 AM Settlement Date: 06/10/2014 Maturity/Call Date Range: 02/15/2036 - 05/15/2044 Total Par Amt Accepted (mlns) : $970 Total Par Amt Submitted (mlns) : $4,559 INCLUSIONS: CUSIP ID SECURITY DESCRIPTION PAR AMT ACCEPTED ($) 912810FT0 T 04.500 02/15/36 0 912810QA9 T 03.500 02/15/39 0 912810QD3 T 04.375 11/15/39 53,000,000 912810QH4 T 04.375 05/15/40 15,000,000 912810QK7 T 03.875 08/15/40 50,000,000 912810QL5 T 04.250 11/15/40 79,000,000 912810QN1 T 04.750 02/15/41 7,000,000 912810QQ4 T 04.375 05/15/41 0 912810QS0 T 03.750 08/15/41 0 912810QT8 T 03.125 11/15/41 5,000,000 912810QU5 T 03.125 02/15/42 65,000,000 912810QW1 T 03.000 05/15/42 22,000,000 912810QX9 T 02.750 08/15/42 192,000,000 912810QY7 T 02.750 11/15/42 113,000,000 912810QZ4 T 03.125 02/15/43 100,000,000 912810RB6 T 02.875 05/15/43 0 912810RC4 T 03.625 08/15/43 224,000,000 912810RD2 T 03.750 11/15/43 45,000,000 912810RE0 T 03.625 02/15/44 0 912810RG5 T 03.375 05/15/44 0 EXCLUSIONS: CUSIP ID SECURITY DESCRIPTION 912810PT9 T 04.750 02/15/37 912810PU6 T 05.000 05/15/37 912810PW2 T 04.375 02/15/38 912810PX0 T 04.500 05/15/38 912810QB7 T 04.250 05/15/39 912810QC5 T 04.500 08/15/39 912810QE1 T 04.625 02/15/40