Fed bought $970 mln Treasuries maturing Feb 2036 - May 2044
#Market News
June 9, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Fed bought $970 mln Treasuries maturing Feb 2036 - May 2044

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - Below are the results of the
Federal Reserve's purchase of Treasuries on Monday, as posted on
the New York Federal Reserve's web site.
        
Operation Date:         06/09/2014
Operation Type:          Outright Coupon Purchase
Release Time:         10:15 AM
Close Time:         11:00 AM
Settlement Date:         06/10/2014
Maturity/Call Date Range:         02/15/2036 - 05/15/2044
Total Par Amt Accepted (mlns) :         $970
Total Par Amt Submitted (mlns) :         $4,559
INCLUSIONS:
CUSIP ID    SECURITY DESCRIPTION     PAR AMT
ACCEPTED ($)
912810FT0     T 04.500 02/15/36     0
912810QA9     T 03.500 02/15/39     0
912810QD3     T 04.375 11/15/39     53,000,000
912810QH4     T 04.375 05/15/40     15,000,000
912810QK7     T 03.875 08/15/40     50,000,000
912810QL5     T 04.250 11/15/40     79,000,000
912810QN1     T 04.750 02/15/41     7,000,000
912810QQ4     T 04.375 05/15/41     0
912810QS0     T 03.750 08/15/41     0
912810QT8     T 03.125 11/15/41     5,000,000
912810QU5     T 03.125 02/15/42     65,000,000
912810QW1     T 03.000 05/15/42     22,000,000
912810QX9     T 02.750 08/15/42     192,000,000
912810QY7     T 02.750 11/15/42     113,000,000
912810QZ4     T 03.125 02/15/43     100,000,000
912810RB6     T 02.875 05/15/43     0
912810RC4     T 03.625 08/15/43     224,000,000
912810RD2     T 03.750 11/15/43     45,000,000
912810RE0     T 03.625 02/15/44     0
912810RG5     T 03.375 05/15/44     0
EXCLUSIONS:
CUSIP ID    SECURITY DESCRIPTION      
912810PT9     T 04.750 02/15/37      
912810PU6     T 05.000 05/15/37      
912810PW2     T 04.375 02/15/38      
912810PX0     T 04.500 05/15/38      
912810QB7     T 04.250 05/15/39      
912810QC5     T 04.500 08/15/39      
912810QE1     T 04.625 02/15/40

