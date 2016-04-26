BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: unclear when time will be right to tighten

April 26 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: unclear when time will be right to tighten policy
* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: expect to get to full economic speed this year
* Poloz: aiming to draw workers back into Canadian workforce
* Poloz: neutral interest rate unknown but lower than earlier thought
* Poloz: monetary policy globally begins to lose potency as rates get lower
* Poloz: negative rates are having effects globally but not large
* Poloz: monetary policy doesn’t have much impact in face of excess capacity
* Poloz: U.S. recovery “clearly” on sustainable pace Further coverage: [nL2N17T0CZ ] (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)