FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: unclear when time will be right to tighten
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: unclear when time will be right to tighten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: unclear when time will be right to tighten policy

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: expect to get to full economic speed this year

* Poloz: aiming to draw workers back into Canadian workforce

* Poloz: neutral interest rate unknown but lower than earlier thought

* Poloz: monetary policy globally begins to lose potency as rates get lower

* Poloz: negative rates are having effects globally but not large

* Poloz: monetary policy doesn’t have much impact in face of excess capacity

* Poloz: U.S. recovery “clearly” on sustainable pace Further coverage: [nL2N17T0CZ ] (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.