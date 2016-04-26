FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: possible negative shocks offset by fiscal package
April 26, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: possible negative shocks offset by fiscal package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: possible negative shocks “more than offset” by government’s fiscal package

* Poloz: another significant negative shock needed to get Bank of Canada back into easing mode

* Poloz: global economic downgrade, weakening of U.S. economy could pose significant shock to Canada economy

* Poloz: would not be surprised if Canadian consumers “take a breather”; built into Bank of Canada forecast

* Poloz: experience very limited with negative rates

* Poloz: expects “recovery scenario” to take hold due to Canadian budget, U.S. economic recovery Further coverage: (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)

