Oct 27 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico government development bank says it and other Puerto Rico advisers to meet with bondholder advisers on Tuesday

* Meeting is with advisers who have signed non-disclosure agreements with GDB

* Meeting is closed to public

* GDB will present more detail regarding previously released analyses and answer questions from bondholder advisers

* GDB says will post updated list of frequently asked questions regarding previously released analyses