BRIEF-Canada wildfire evacuees being provided immediate financial aid

May 11 (Reuters) - Alberta Premier Notley says province is providing emergency funding for evacuees from wildfire

* Notley says payments totaling C$1,250 per displaced adult and C$500 per child will be disbursed via debit cards

* Canadian Red Cross president Sauve says Red Cross is providing C$50 million immediately to wildfire evacuees

* Canadian Red Cross President Sauve says C$67 million has been raised to date, some of which will be available for matching funds

* Asked about providing bridge financing to affected small businesses, Notley says not at point yet where can do that

* Notley says no update yet on re-entry to Fort McMurray, still in assessment phase (Reporting by Dan Burns)