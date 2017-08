June 23 (Reuters) - Genticel SA :

* Genticel reports 18 month interim analysis of GTL001phase 2 trial in HPV16/18 infected women

* No statistical difference seen between treatment and placebo

* GTL001 development plan is under review

* Agreement with serum institute of india on Vaxiclase is progressing to plan

* Srategic pipeline development activities remain on track Source text: bit.ly/28SEtH4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)