BRIEF-Mobimedia Solution announces further changes in shareholding structure

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mobimedia Solution SA (previously Art & Business Magazine SA) :

* Andre Rosberg has his stake in company lowered to 5.35 percent from 32.08 percent following Mobimedia Solution’s capital increase

* Number of shares held by Andre Rosberg has not changed and amounts to 3,849,801

* Carraway AB acquires 25.5 million of company’s shares which represent 35.42 percent stake

* Athleticum Backa AB acquires 4.3 million of company’s shares representing 5.9 percent stake

* Carl Jasper Olof Bergqist has his stake in company lowered to 5.35 percent from 32.08 percent following Mobimedia Solution’s capital increase

* Number of shares held by Carl Jasper Olof Bergqist has not changed and amounts to 3,849,801

* Rezia Limited has its stake in company lowered to less than 5.0 percent from 29.61 percent following Mobimedia Solution’s capital increase

* Number of shares held by Rezia Limited has not changed and amounts to 3,553,771

* Global Direct Partners AB buys 18.0 million of company’s shares representing 25.05 percent stake

* Movio Media AB buys 5.5 million of company’s shares representing 7.64 percent stake

