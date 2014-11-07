FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Oliver: direction of employment numbers "very positive"
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Oliver: direction of employment numbers "very positive"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The general direction of Canada’s employment numbers is “very positive”, the country’s Finance Minister, Joe Oliver ,said on Friday, speaking shortly after data showed the economy added 43,100 jobs last month.

“We don’t rely on one single month, but when we have two months - the last month in October showing a 43,000 job increase and the month before a 74,000 job increase - then of course you start to see a trend which is very positive,” Oliver told reporters.

Canada’s economy has vacillated between job gains and job losses this year. The last time Canada posted two consecutive months of significant job growth was in November and December 2012. (Reporting by Ottawa bureau Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.