Canada's Oliver: direction of employment numbers "very positive"

OTTAWA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The general direction of Canada’s employment numbers is “very positive”, the country’s Finance Minister, Joe Oliver ,said on Friday, speaking shortly after data showed the economy added 43,100 jobs last month.

“We don’t rely on one single month, but when we have two months - the last month in October showing a 43,000 job increase and the month before a 74,000 job increase - then of course you start to see a trend which is very positive,” Oliver told reporters.

Canada's economy has vacillated between job gains and job losses this year. The last time Canada posted two consecutive months of significant job growth was in November and December 2012.