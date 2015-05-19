FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in Prince Edward Island

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: all we’ve done is open up research agenda on changing inflation target

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: inflation target regime as we know it today has served us extremely well, bar is high to change it

* BoC’s Poloz: part of consideration would be what are risks you face in terms of ability to withstand shock at those zero lower bounds

* BoC’s Poloz: we have learned the zero lower bound may not be as hard as we thought in theory

* BoC’s Poloz: open to discussions from academics, other central banks and ourselves as to what is truly optimal

* BoC’s Poloz: at this stage really believe it’s premature to discuss this, work will not be done in a year from now

* BoC’s Poloz: encouraged by decline we’ve seen in costs throughout the energy system

* BoC’s Poloz: biggest uncertainty we face is, is the oil price shock over in terms of going down, or still have further to go down

* BoC’s Poloz: if there’s another leg down, that would affect Q2, but we have no evidence of that right now

* BoC’s Poloz: hard to read U.S. Q2 right now, not offering new forecast today

* BoC’s Poloz: U.S. economy slightly puzzling right now

* BoC’s Poloz: U.S. labor market indicators remain very solid

* BoC’s Poloz press conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further Bank of Canada coverage:

