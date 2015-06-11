FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Canada says rate cut reduced downside inflation risk
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada says rate cut reduced downside inflation risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: January rate cut reduced downside risk to inflation

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: rate cut helped mitigate risk to financial system by addressing drop in income and jobs caused by oil price shock

* BoC’s Poloz: effect of cheap oil on incomes should be partly offset by cheaper gas, stronger U.S. growth, lower C$, impact of easier monetary policy

* BoC's Poloz: probability that a sharp correction in house prices will materialize remains low; not seeing conditions that would lead to severe recession and steep rise in joblessness Source text for Eikon: (here) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.