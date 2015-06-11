FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz news conference
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz news conference

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - BoC’s Poloz: volatility in global bond yields appears to be getting into a more normal

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: assessment of financial system risks doesn’t cause bank to think either way about raising or cutting rates

* Bank of Canada’s Wilkins: if hot housing market were generalized, “which we’re not seeing,” it would be different than if it is localized to Vancouver/Toronto

* BoC’s Poloz: latest Canadian trade data was disappointing

* BoC’s Poloz: sees economic effects of bad weather extending into second quarter

* BoC’s Poloz points out that while bond yields have risen, oil prices have also risen to higher than assumptions, while C$ has risen

* BoC’s Wilkins: higher bond yields so far not of major concern

* BoC’s Poloz: for now, income and employment effects of oil price shock appear to be reasonably localized

* BoC’s Poloz: our premise is mainly that oil price shock effect is up front and pretty rapid

* BoC’s Poloz: the handoff from q1 to q2 was negative but not a big miss

* BoC’s Poloz cites good data from U.S. and from Canadian labor market

* BoC’s Poloz news conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.