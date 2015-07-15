FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Canada Governor Poloz opening statement
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada Governor Poloz opening statement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - BoC’s Poloz: U.S. and Canadian economies less likely to be synchronized than in past, because Canada is dealing with terms of-trade shock

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz says potential U.S. interest rate liftoff would be welcome as would show more positive U.S. outlook

* BoC’s Poloz: various factors have moved bank of Canada out of “neutral” zone in its risk management framework

* BoC’s Poloz: Canada could just as easily reach full capacity and inflation target sooner rather than later than projected

* BoC’s Poloz: expects any rise in global bond yields to be at least partly imported into canada, with possible implications for C$

* BoC’s Poloz: positives in the canadian economy “have been slow to emerge, but we can see them working”

* BoC’s Poloz: expects positive trends to begin to outweigh negatives from the resource sector during the next few months

Source text: (here)

Further Bank of Canada coverage: (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
