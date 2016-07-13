FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Wilkins - underlying forces that underpin stronger growth in Canada are intact
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Wilkins - underlying forces that underpin stronger growth in Canada are intact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Wilkins: underlying forces that underpin stronger growth in Canada are intact, and the adjustment of the economy to lower oil prices is well under way

* Bank of Canada’s Wilkins: most importantly for Canada, there is good underlying momentum in the U.S. economy, even if the composition of U.S. growth is somewhat less favourable for canada than it was in April

* Bank of Canada’s Wilkins: we are assuming that the Brexit process will proceed in an orderly fashion

* Bank of Canada’s Wilkins: growing demand for Canadian exports should lead to increased investment and new businesses being created; question is when and by how much (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.