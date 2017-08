Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada's energy regulator says all three members of panel assessing Transcanada Corp's Energy East oil pipeline have stepped down

* Canada's energy regulator says Quebec hearing into Energy East pipeline is adjourned until a new panel is appointed

* Canada energy regulator says chair Peter Watson is recusing himself from most administrative duties involving Energy East; is not resigning as chair of regulator Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)