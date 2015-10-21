FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz holds press conference
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz holds press conference

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - BoC’s Poloz: at same time, actions we took have helped to bring about second-half turn around, reducing odds of trigger to bring about those risks

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz, asked about effect of anticipated stimulus spending from Liberal government, says depends how long it takes to put into action

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: to what degree could take Liberal plans into account in MPR in Jan will depend how concrete actions are; will have to wait and see

* BoC’s Poloz: not concerned early meetings with new Canadian government could be a bit chilly

* BoC’s Poloz: there’s no question vulnerabilities we’ve identified in household sector continue to edge higher, is rational response to low interest rates

* BoC’s Poloz: there’s a very strong underwriting culture in our financial system, that continues to be the case today

* BoC’s Poloz says has not spoken to incoming Prime Minister Trudeau

* On debt-to-income ratio, says we take comfort from the fact we think we’ve identified the right forces in the economy

* BoC’s Poloz: C$ has been moving around roughly in line with shifts in terms of trade

* BoC’s Poloz: C$ as general rule seems to be reacting about how it has historically

* BoC’s Poloz press conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further Bank of Canada coverage: (Reporting by Randall Palmer, Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren in Ottawa, Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.