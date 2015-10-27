FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Lane: have recently seen pick up of exports
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Lane: have recently seen pick up of exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Lane: have recently seen pick up of Canadian exports, especially in sectors that are sensitive to C$

* Bank of Canada’s Lane says previous C$ strength led to disappearance of a number of exporters; further export increases may require new firms

* Bank of Canada’s Lane: over time expect canadian productivity will pick up

* Bank of Canada’s Lane: our baseline is current level of monetary policy is appropriate; no need for further measures at present

* Bank of Canada’s Lane: looking through effect of exchange rate is right to do in present circumstances but wouldn’t always be the right way

* Bank of Canada’s Lane: evidence suggests there are a range of options for extraordinary measures from central banks; jury out on magnitude of effectiveness For story: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
