Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bill Morneau named as new Canadian finance minister, according to an official government statement.

* Stephane Dion named as new Canadian foreign minister

* Jim Carr named as new Canadian natural resources minister

* Harjit Sajjan named as new Canadian defence minister

* Chrystia Freeland named as new Canadian trade minister

* Catherine McKenna named as new Canadian environment minister