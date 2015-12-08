FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: relationship between C$, oil quite strong
December 8, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: relationship between C$, oil quite strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: relationship between C$ and oil prices has remained quite strong; nothing new there

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: exchange rate is part of the mechanism enabling economy to adjust

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: takes time for things like exchange rate to work their way through the system; shouldn’t be impatient

* BoC’s Poloz: it looks to us as if households have spent a third to a half of child care benefit checks, so more spending may be coming

* BoC’s Poloz: negative Sept GDP data was in part due to special factors

* Poloz says Bank Of Canada has 100 basis points of maneuver beneath current benchmark interest rate

* news conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

