BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: relationship between C$, oil quite strong

Dec 8 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: relationship between C$ and oil prices has remained quite strong; nothing new there

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: exchange rate is part of the mechanism enabling economy to adjust

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: takes time for things like exchange rate to work their way through the system; shouldn’t be impatient

* BoC’s Poloz: it looks to us as if households have spent a third to a half of child care benefit checks, so more spending may be coming

* BoC’s Poloz: negative Sept GDP data was in part due to special factors

* Poloz says Bank Of Canada has 100 basis points of maneuver beneath current benchmark interest rate

