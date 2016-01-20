BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz press conference opening statement

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada’s Poloz: likelihood of new fiscal stimulus was an important consideration in bank’s decision

* BoC’s Poloz: if new fiscal stimulus were incorporated into today’s projection the output gap would close sooner than in the bank’s base case

* BoC’s Poloz: we must be mindful further rapid C$ depreciation could push overall inflation higher relatively quickly

* BoC’s Poloz: governing council focused mainly on implications of lower prices for oil and other commodities for Canada and monetary policy

* BoC’s Poloz: since Oct MPR the magnitude of this shock of lower oil prices has clearly grown

* BoC’s Poloz: our deliberations began with a bias toward further monetary easing

* BoC’s Poloz: other considerations included C$ decline, meaning non-resource sectors are receiving more stimulus than projected in Oct

* BoC’s Poloz: we are encouraged by resilience and flexibility of Canadian economy, signs of adjustment already evident

* BoC's Poloz sees continuation of two-track economy, with resource sector shrinking, other sectors picking up speed with help from lower C$