FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz press conference
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz press conference

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) -

* BoC’s Poloz, asked why he’s optimistic, cites strong U.S. economy

* BoC’s Poloz, asked how low C$ will go, says not making predictions

* BoC’s Poloz says C$ very strongly influenced by crude prices

* BoC’s Poloz: higher cost for imported goods primary way loss of oil income gets spread around the country

* BoC’s Poloz: if people see higher prices all at once, possible can begin to influence expectation of inflation but doesn’t see that happening now

* BoC’s Poloz: where risks would become more tangible would be if C$ were moving rapidly by itself

* BoC’s Poloz: how much sooner output gap will close as result of fiscal stimulus depends on what form stimulus takes

* BoC’s Poloz: Canadians’ inflation expectations remain extremely well anchored, needs to be defended

* BoC’s Poloz, asked if worried about global recession, says level of uncertainty greater at this moment than in last couple years

* BoC’s Poloz cites IMF report consensus view of growth in 2016

* BoC’s Poloz: the lower the oil price goes the more you concern yourself about companies’ thresholds

* BoC’s Poloz press conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further Bank of Canada coverage: (Reporting by Randall Palmer, Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.