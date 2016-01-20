BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz press conference

Jan 20 (Reuters) -

* BoC’s Poloz, asked why he’s optimistic, cites strong U.S. economy

* BoC’s Poloz, asked how low C$ will go, says not making predictions

* BoC’s Poloz says C$ very strongly influenced by crude prices

* BoC’s Poloz: higher cost for imported goods primary way loss of oil income gets spread around the country

* BoC’s Poloz: if people see higher prices all at once, possible can begin to influence expectation of inflation but doesn’t see that happening now

* BoC’s Poloz: where risks would become more tangible would be if C$ were moving rapidly by itself

* BoC’s Poloz: how much sooner output gap will close as result of fiscal stimulus depends on what form stimulus takes

* BoC’s Poloz: Canadians’ inflation expectations remain extremely well anchored, needs to be defended

* BoC’s Poloz, asked if worried about global recession, says level of uncertainty greater at this moment than in last couple years

* BoC’s Poloz cites IMF report consensus view of growth in 2016

* BoC’s Poloz: the lower the oil price goes the more you concern yourself about companies’ thresholds

* BoC’s Poloz press conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further Bank of Canada coverage: (Reporting by Randall Palmer, Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)