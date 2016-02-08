BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Lane: important to be clear but not always predictable

Feb 8 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Lane doesn’t see it necessary to adopt negative interest rates

* Bank of Canada’s Lane: lifting of international sanctions against Iran is a downside risk to Canadian economy because of pressure on oil prices

* Bank of Canada’s Lane: Fed rate raise has important effects on Canada

* Bank of Canada’s Lane: Bank of Canada not obliged to follow Fed rate raise; we have an independent monetary policy

* Bank of Canada’s Lane: very important for Bank of Canada to communicate clearly what we’re thinking

* Bank of Canada's Lane: for us it's important to be clear but not always predictable (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)