BRIEF-Opening statement by Bank of Canada's Poloz

April 13 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: many factors at play in strengthening of C$; most of increase due to shifts in expectations about monetary policy in U.S., Canada

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: economy appears to be achieving average growth close to 2 percent in H1 of year, which is encouraging

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: governing council judged that budget actions will more than offset the negatives

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: looking beyond projection horizon, growth in potential output overall should pick up again

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: recent economic data have been encouraging on balance but also quite variable

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: global economy retains capacity to disappoint further

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: have not yet seen concrete evidence of higher investment, strong firm creation