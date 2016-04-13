FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Opening statement by Bank of Canada's Poloz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: many factors at play in strengthening of C$; most of increase due to shifts in expectations about monetary policy in U.S., Canada

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: economy appears to be achieving average growth close to 2 percent in H1 of year, which is encouraging

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: governing council judged that budget actions will more than offset the negatives

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: looking beyond projection horizon, growth in potential output overall should pick up again

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: recent economic data have been encouraging on balance but also quite variable

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: global economy retains capacity to disappoint further

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: have not yet seen concrete evidence of higher investment, strong firm creation Source text for Eikon: here Further Bank of Canada coverage: (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

