FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poloz: ingredients present to get back to full capacity
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poloz: ingredients present to get back to full capacity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz, asked if would have cut rates without fiscal stimulus, says situation without fiscal shock would have looked worse than in January

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: would have gone into meeting with same bias as in January, had stimulus not been there

* BoC’s Poloz: mix of policies we have today is more favorable one for economic growth than we had before

* BoC’s Poloz: window of when will close output gap highly subject to change

* BoC’s Poloz: bank views reasonably in line with Finance Department’s estimate of fiscal multiplier effect of stimulus

* BoC’s Wilkins: the reason bank boosted forecast for china is measures taken by China’s government that will result in more infrastructure investment

* BoC’s Poloz: driving force for Canadian economic growth is primarily recovery in United States

* BoC’s Poloz: have seen accumulation of positive evidence export sector is responding; C$ is at best icing on cake

* BoC’s Poloz: if for some reason we were in disagreement with budget analysis, we would say so

* BoC’s Poloz: we think Finance Ministry’s numbers are reasonable

* BoC’s Poloz, asked if higher C$ poses risk to economic rotation, says if we have C$ that’s couple of cents lower or higher, is all rounding from exporters’ point of view

* BoC’s Poloz: we try to look through C$ fluctuations as much as we can

* BoC’s Poloz: want to make sure momentum of economic rotation is actually there

* BoC’s Poloz: there’s no magic number for the C$

* BoC’s Poloz: if for some reason outlook were to deteriorate, would seriously contemplate lowering interest rates

* BoC’s Poloz: our risks are two sided, we have capability of acting in either direction

* BoC’s Poloz: we believe all ingredients are present for us to get back to full capacity in time

* BoC press conference ends For highlights: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.