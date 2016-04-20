FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks before Senate committee
April 20, 2016 / 10:24 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks before Senate committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) -

* BoC’s Poloz: many of the things that were pushing against us ahead of the financial crisis are still pushing against us

* BoC’s Poloz: perception from companies is that risk is higher today than in past, which is natural given what we’ve been through

* BoC’s Poloz: we are at the stage where more companies are telling us they have to decide to invest or turn business away

* BoC’s Poloz: uncertainty in financial markets surrounding ‘Brexit’ could affect Canada

* BoC’s Poloz senate testimony ends Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
