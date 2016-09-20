BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz news conference ends

Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: lower business investment, exports fit together to drive view that inflation risks have tilted to downside

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: view acknowledges data have not quite been in line, explaining through special factors still leaves something to be explained

* Boc's Poloz: we think the U.S. economy is seeing a recovery

* Boc's Poloz: if U.S. has lower trajectory for business investment, we will have a lower trajectory for exports

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: when there's a slowdown in prices in one market our experience has been it's not really contagious

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: will have to see with a little more data outcome of Vancouver overseas homebuyers tax

