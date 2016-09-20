FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz news conference ends
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
BOXING
Mayweather earns TKO win over McGregor
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz news conference ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: lower business investment, exports fit together to drive view that inflation risks have tilted to downside

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: view acknowledges data have not quite been in line, explaining through special factors still leaves something to be explained

* Boc's Poloz: we think the U.S. economy is seeing a recovery

* Boc's Poloz: if U.S. has lower trajectory for business investment, we will have a lower trajectory for exports

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: when there's a slowdown in prices in one market our experience has been it's not really contagious

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: will have to see with a little more data outcome of Vancouver overseas homebuyers tax

* Bank of Canada's Poloz news conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further Bank of Canada coverage: (Reporting by Leah Schnurr in Quebec City, and Andrea Hopkins and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.