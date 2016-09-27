BRIEF-BoC's Poloz: 3-5 years for economy to recover from low oil

Sept 26 (Reuters) - BoC's Poloz: will take 3-5 years for Canadian economy to recover from impact of lower crude prices

* BoC's Poloz: there's many reasons why policy tools are having less effect than in past

* BoC's Poloz: world is going through a natural moderation

* BoC's Poloz: we're going through slower period meaning neutral interest rate will be lower

* BoC's Poloz: doesn't mean we're stagnating, means we have to understand we're going to be at slower growth Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)